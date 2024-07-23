Don’t like the sound of your voice? There’s an app for that

Many people don’t like the sound of their own voice — but what if there was a way to change it without surgery?

The TruVox app, developed at the University of Cincinnati, makes vocal coaching accessible. While anyone can use the app for vocal coaching, transgender people — specifically trans women — are the intended audience.

While trans men may notice changes in their voices after hormone therapy treatment, trans women don’t. Surgeries to change vocal pitch or character can be time consuming and expensive, where the app provides free, non-invasive exercises with real-time feedback.

Vesna Dominika Novak , Ph.D., associate professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of Cincinnati

