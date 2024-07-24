Reading books aloud isn’t just for kids — it’s good for adults, too
We’re familiar with the many benefits of reading aloud to children, but is reading aloud also beneficial for adults?
In addition to building closer bonds with loved ones, research has revealed that reading aloud involves several operations that activate a region of the brain associated with episodic memory, making the practice an effective memory tool.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the benefits of reading aloud and why it’s regaining popularity.
Guests:
- Michael Griffith, professor, English department, University of Cincinnati
- Yalie Kamara, Mercantile Library 2022-24 Cincinnati Poet Laureate
