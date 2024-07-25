Evictions on the rise in Hamilton County

Evictions have sharply increased in Hamilton County this year. There have been more than 13,000 filings in municipal court so far in 2024, and that’s 107% higher than an average year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes at a time when local resources, including the Legal Aid Society and the Hamilton County Community Action Agency, are stretched thin. Legal Aid says of the more than 1,000 evictions each month in the county, they are able to take only about 10% of those cases. They often refer clients to the Hamilton County Help Center.

The center provides people limited legal advice to access municipal and juvenile courts.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how people who do not have attorneys to represent them during eviction proceedings find resources through the Help Center.

Guests:

Pavan Parikh, Hamilton County Municipal lerk of Courts

Nick Zingarelli, director and chief attorney, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Help Center

Nicholas DiNardo, managing attorney, Legal Aid Society of Southwest Ohio

