Lawmakers have lots of proposals to help with rising property taxes. Will any become law?

Homeowners in many parts of Ohio have seen significant spikes in their property tax bills.

State lawmakers have proposed more than a dozen bills to provide relief through a variety of strategies.

But will any of those bills become law before the end of the year, which is also the end of this legislative session?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with two state lawmakers about the bills being proposed and whether any of them might be able to provide relief in the months ahead.

Guests:

Louis Blessing, Ohio State Senator, Senate District 8, R-Colerain Township

Dani Isaacsohn, Ohio State Representative, House District 24, D-Cincinnati

