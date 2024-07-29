Why is your local pharmacy closing?

Pharmacies are shuttering nationwide. You may have noticed the independent drug store in your neighborhood going out of business. But it is not just the little guys. Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid have announced hundreds of closures nationwide.

The reasons may be multi-pronged, including rising drug prices, staff shortages and opioid lawsuits.

On Cincinnati Edition, we take a closer look at the reimbursement rates for pharmacies, how rates are set by pharmacy benefit managers and whether they play a role in these closures.

Guests:

Johnny Garcia, PharmD, senior director of policy, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association

Sarah Priestle, PharmD, owner and pharmacist in charge, Hart Pharmacy, serves on the Ohio Pharmacists' Association Board of Trustees

