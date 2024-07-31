Peppers not looking so hot? It could be end rot

It is peak tomato and pepper season. But if your plants aren’t looking so hot it could be end rot. On Cincinnati Edition, our gardening experts diagnose the problem.

Plus, we discuss some fast-growing veggies you can plant now, and what to do in your garden as summer trickles to a close.

Guests:

Cory Christopher, Ph.D., director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center

Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden

Erik Draper, educator, Ohio State University Extension

