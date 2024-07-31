Peppers not looking so hot? It could be end rot
It is peak tomato and pepper season. But if your plants aren’t looking so hot it could be end rot. On Cincinnati Edition, our gardening experts diagnose the problem.
Plus, we discuss some fast-growing veggies you can plant now, and what to do in your garden as summer trickles to a close.
Guests:
- Cory Christopher, Ph.D., director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center
- Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden
- Erik Draper, educator, Ohio State University Extension
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.