Federal law requires birth control to be free, so why are so many women paying for it?
The federal Affordable Care Act requires private insurance plans to cover a broad range of contraceptive services for women.
But in a letter to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders said some insurance companies are charging Americans for birth control that should be free.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss how and why that’s happening and a lawsuit that could result in major changes.
- Meredith Pensak, MD, physician, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio
