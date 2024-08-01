Former Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor talks fall's anti-gerrymandering amendment

A proposed constitutional amendment to overhaul the redistricting process in Ohio will go to voters this fall. The group Citizens Not Politicians turned in enough valid signatures to make the November ballot in 2024.

Their amendment would create a 15-member commission of unelected citizens to draw legislative and congressional districts.

But will Republican lawmakers challenge the amendment by putting a competing amendment on the fall ballot?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with retired Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a lifelong Republican who helped write the amendment, as well as WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson about how Ohio Republicans may challenge it.

Guests:

Maureen O’Connor, retired Chief Justice, Ohio Supreme Court

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show: