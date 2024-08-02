Who would replace Vance if he heads to the White House, the mayor talks tax hike, plus more top stories

What if former President Donald Trump and Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance head to the White House? It will leave an open seat in Ohio.

“I’m not interested in a placeholder,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll look at some of the political possibilities.

Plus, we'll discuss the chicken bone that altered a man’s life, went to the Ohio Supreme Court and led to lawmaker backlash.

And we'll hear Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval’s position on an income tax increase proposed in the Futures Commission report.

Guests:

Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Erin Gottsaker, reporter and producer, The Ohio Newsroom

Kendall Crawford, reporter and producer, The Ohio Newsroom

Ways to listen to this show: