How to help aging parents downsize without conflict

Many family members worry about planning for the future with an aging parent and how to help their loved one downsize and manage the many belongings accumulated over a lifetime. These conversations can be difficult, and too often are put off until it is too late. This can leave family members figuring out what items to keep and what to let go.

Likewise, aging adults without family may not know where to begin the process on their own. If you are assisting in the sorting process, how do you know when a living situation has become unmanageable or unsafe? Where do you turn for help?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss tools for starting the conversation and the process of downsizing.

Guests:



Kelly Heitkamp, outpatient therapist, Lindner Center of Hope

Gina Siegel, president and CEO, Caring Transitions

