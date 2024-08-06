© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
What to know as Cincinnati Public Schools students head back to school

Published August 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Classes start next week for Cincinnati Public Schools students, and the district has made some important staffing and policy changes for the new school year.

Among them:

  • Fewer schools will have full-time nurses because of a loss of pandemic-era federal funds.
  • All 7th and 8th graders will take Metro buses to school instead of yellow buses.
  • And there’s a new cellphone policy.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll spend the hour discussing those changes and more with the school board president and a top administrator – and taking your questions.

Guests:

  • Eve Bolton, president, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education
  • Shauna Murphy, interim superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools

CPS is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
