What to know as Cincinnati Public Schools students head back to school
Classes start next week for Cincinnati Public Schools students, and the district has made some important staffing and policy changes for the new school year.
Among them:
- Fewer schools will have full-time nurses because of a loss of pandemic-era federal funds.
- All 7th and 8th graders will take Metro buses to school instead of yellow buses.
- And there’s a new cellphone policy.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll spend the hour discussing those changes and more with the school board president and a top administrator – and taking your questions.
Guests:
- Eve Bolton, president, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education
- Shauna Murphy, interim superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools
