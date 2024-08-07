Viewership of women’s sports is on the rise
Female athletes got game — and millions of viewers are finally tuning into watch. Last year nearly 10 million people tuned in to watch University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Louisiana State University’s Angel Reese face off in the Women’s NCAA championship.
Similar to their male predecessors Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, the meteoric rise of Clark and Reese is drawing the attention of viewers — and sponsors — to Women’s NCAA basketball and the WNBA. Although Reese and Clark did not make this summer’s U.S. Olympic roster, millions are expected to watch Team USA play in Paris for their eighth consecutive gold medal.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the rise in viewership of women’s sports, how it's impacting the Paris Olympics, and what growth in viewership could mean for current and future professional female athletes.
Guests:
- Tan Boston, JD, assistant professor of law, Northern Kentucky University
- Richard Deitsch, senior writer, sports media, The Athletic
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.