Remembering the late, great bluegrass musician Katie Laur

The Cincinnati music scene has lost some of its sparkle.

Trailblazing bluegrass musician Katie Laur, who made Cincinnati her home for decades, died Saturday, Aug. 3.

She hosted the radio program “Music from the Hills of Home” on WNKU for more than 27 years — and made regular visits to WVXU in more recent years.

Oakley Scot, her former co-host and longtime friend — whom you might hear some evenings and weekends on WVXU — called her “warm, brilliant, confounding and hilarious.”

Laur was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro, Ky., in 2005. She was a 2008 Ohio Heritage Fellowship recipient for her work in the performing arts. And the city of Cincinnati honored her in 2018, calling her a pioneer for her role as a woman fronting a bluegrass band, which was rare in the 1970s and ‘80s.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll remember her with an encore presentation of a 2022 interview, along with a generous sprinkle of her music. We'll also be joined by Eddie Cunningham, leader of the Comet Bluegrass All Stars.

Ways to listen to this show: