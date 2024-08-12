© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Health
Cincinnati Edition

Local hospitals are reporting an increase in heat-related illnesses. Here's how to stay safe

Published August 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
a man wearing a red shirt wipes his head with a white towel at a misting station
John Minchillo
/
AP
A Great American Ball Park employee wipes his head under a misting station before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, July 18, 2015, in Cincinnati.

As record-breaking heat waves continue across the country, local emergency rooms in the Tri-State are reporting an increase in heat-related illnesses. But how do you spot the signs, and how can you prevent getting sick?

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses can differ based on their severity. Having a prevention plan for outdoor activities during extreme heat and knowing the hallmark signs can be lifesaving.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about heat-related illnesses, who’s the most susceptible, and how to stay safe in extreme heat.

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Guests:

  • Dustin Calhoun, MD, emergency medicine physician, University of Cincinnati
  • B. Woods W. Curry, MD, associate professor of clinical, associate director, EMS Fellowship Program Emergency Medicine, University of Cincinnati

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
