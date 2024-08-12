Local hospitals are reporting an increase in heat-related illnesses. Here's how to stay safe

As record-breaking heat waves continue across the country, local emergency rooms in the Tri-State are reporting an increase in heat-related illnesses. But how do you spot the signs, and how can you prevent getting sick?

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses can differ based on their severity. Having a prevention plan for outdoor activities during extreme heat and knowing the hallmark signs can be lifesaving.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about heat-related illnesses, who’s the most susceptible, and how to stay safe in extreme heat.

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Guests:



Dustin Calhoun, MD, emergency medicine physician, University of Cincinnati

B. Woods W. Curry, MD, associate professor of clinical, associate director, EMS Fellowship Program Emergency Medicine, University of Cincinnati



Ways to listen to this show: