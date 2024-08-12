Local hospitals are reporting an increase in heat-related illnesses. Here's how to stay safe
As record-breaking heat waves continue across the country, local emergency rooms in the Tri-State are reporting an increase in heat-related illnesses. But how do you spot the signs, and how can you prevent getting sick?
Symptoms of heat-related illnesses can differ based on their severity. Having a prevention plan for outdoor activities during extreme heat and knowing the hallmark signs can be lifesaving.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about heat-related illnesses, who’s the most susceptible, and how to stay safe in extreme heat.
The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.
Guests:
- Dustin Calhoun, MD, emergency medicine physician, University of Cincinnati
- B. Woods W. Curry, MD, associate professor of clinical, associate director, EMS Fellowship Program Emergency Medicine, University of Cincinnati
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.