COVID's summer surge is here: What you need to know to stay well

Greater Cincinnati has seen a wave of COVID infections this summer.

And U.S. health officials say the virus is here to stay.

RELATED: Is COVID endemic yet? Yep, says the CDC.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll hear what to expect from the latest variants of the disease, get advice on what to do when traveling to protect yourself from infection, and learn about the prevalence of long COVID in different populations.

Guests:

Carl Fichtenbaum, MD, vice chair for clinical research for internal medicine, University of Cincinnati

UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show: