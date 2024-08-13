Sometimes film can make us uncomfortable. But is that a bad thing?

Any great work of art — from paintings, to theater, to film — evokes feeling in the observer, creating a deeper sense of connection to the world around them.

Great films can also provide a break from our everyday lives where we suspend our sense of reality and detour into another world. But what happens when you stumble into a world that makes you uncomfortable, forcing you to confront the very thoughts and topics you hoped to escape?

On Cincinnati Edition, film critic tt stern-enzi and filmmaker Adam Stovall explore films and TV shows that make us uncomfortable and make us think — and talk about why that's not so bad.

