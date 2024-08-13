© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Entertainment
Cincinnati Edition

Sometimes film can make us uncomfortable. But is that a bad thing?

Published August 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Emma Stone won the Best Actress Oscar in 2024 for her portrayal of Bella Baxter, a woman brought back to life by an unorthodox doctor, in 'Poor Things,' directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.
Courtesy
/
Searchlight Pictures
Emma Stone won the Best Actress Oscar in 2024 for her portrayal of Bella Baxter, a woman brought back to life by an unorthodox doctor, in 'Poor Things,' directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

Any great work of art — from paintings, to theater, to film — evokes feeling in the observer, creating a deeper sense of connection to the world around them.

Great films can also provide a break from our everyday lives where we suspend our sense of reality and detour into another world. But what happens when you stumble into a world that makes you uncomfortable, forcing you to confront the very thoughts and topics you hoped to escape?

On Cincinnati Edition, film critic tt stern-enzi and filmmaker Adam Stovall explore films and TV shows that make us uncomfortable and make us think — and talk about why that's not so bad.

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected