How one man learned to live with his bipolar disorder

Sixteen years after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Adam Gerhardstein felt like he had a good handle on his mental health.

He had a wife, a child and his dream job.

Then, once again, bipolar disorder derailed his life.

Gerhardstein realized he had to find a new way to understand his past, and a new way to live with his illness.

His memoir, called “I Hope I Get Well,” tells the story of his diagnosis and treatment and how he realized — after years of thinking he had his illness under control — he had work to do to live the life he wanted with his family.

On Cincinnati Edition, he and his wife talk about what it took to get where they are now.

Guests:

Adam Gerhardstein, author

Meredith Hicks, Adam’s wife

“I Hope I Get Well” is available online and at some Greater Cincinnati bookstores.

