How one man learned to live with his bipolar disorder
Sixteen years after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Adam Gerhardstein felt like he had a good handle on his mental health.
He had a wife, a child and his dream job.
Then, once again, bipolar disorder derailed his life.
Gerhardstein realized he had to find a new way to understand his past, and a new way to live with his illness.
His memoir, called “I Hope I Get Well,” tells the story of his diagnosis and treatment and how he realized — after years of thinking he had his illness under control — he had work to do to live the life he wanted with his family.
On Cincinnati Edition, he and his wife talk about what it took to get where they are now.
Guests:
- Adam Gerhardstein, author
- Meredith Hicks, Adam’s wife
“I Hope I Get Well” is available online and at some Greater Cincinnati bookstores.
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.