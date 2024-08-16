Decision on six-week abortion ban delayed, plus more top stories

The decision on the constitutionality of Ohio’s six-week abortion ban has been delayed until Aug. 29. The lawsuit was filed in September of 2022, three months after the ban was put into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling upending federal abortion protections. We’ll discuss the delay and how the decision could impact this November’s election.

Plus, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost urged a federal judge to allow the Kroger company to acquire the Albertsons grocery chain in an amicus brief filed this week. Yost became the third Ohio politician to support the merger. We’ll learn why, and what’s next.

Then, Metro is looking to relocate its Downtown hub and is accepting proposals through Aug. 20. The change in plans comes after receiving feedback from stakeholders asking the agency to consider locations outside Government Square. We'll talk about why and possible new locations.

Guests:



Sarah Donaldson, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU

Isabel Nissley, environment reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show:

