An increasing number of Americans are having children later in life
A growing number of Americans are choosing to have children later in life than previous generations. Many factors — from focusing on a career and education to the increasing cost of living — are causing Americans to delay parenthood until they’re more established. But is that a bad thing?
Those who have made the plunge into parenthood in their 30s, 40s and 50s have found that, despite being a little achier, there are many benefits to being an older parent, for them and their children.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll hear from a self-proclaimed “old dad” about why he loves it, and discuss the many factors of delayed parenthood in the U.S.
Guests:
- Keith Pandolfi, food and dining writer, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Jessica Calarco, Ph.D., sociologist and associate professor of sociology, University of Wisconsin – Madison
