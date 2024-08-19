Is no taxes on tips a good idea?
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris unveiled her plan for the economy on Friday. It includes the elimination of medical debt for many Americans, a ban on price gouging for groceries, and a child tax credit.
But there has been a lot of talk in recent weeks about an economic proposal from both Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump. The proposal would eliminate federal taxes on tips. But what would it cost? And would this proposal actually help tipped workers or would it lead to loopholes to exploit a potential law?
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss what it could mean for local employees and the economy.
Guests:
- Bailey Williams, tax policy researcher, Policy Matters Ohio
- Roland Eliason, chef and proprietor, Winds Cafe
