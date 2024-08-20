For Trump, Project 2025 just won't seem to go away
For months, former President Donald Trump has been distancing himself from Project 2025. The plan is a set of conservative policy proposals for a future Republican administration put out by the Heritage Foundation.
But recently it came to light that Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, has written a forward to a new book by Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts. Meantime, CNN has obtained a video of the co-author of Project 2025 telling undercover climate activists that he is secretly laying the groundwork for a Trump administration.
Could these latest findings complicate Trump’s campaign messaging? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss with political science experts who are following the race.
Guests:
- Mack Mariani, Ph.D., professor of political science, Xavier University
- Anne Whitesell, Ph.D., assistant professor, Miami University Department of Political Science
