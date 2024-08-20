© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

For Trump, Project 2025 just won't seem to go away

Published August 20, 2024 at 4:01 AM EDT
Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance speaks as former President Donald Trump listens at a campaign rally at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Vandalia, Ohio.
Michael Conroy
/
AP
Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance speaks as former President Donald Trump listens at a campaign rally at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Vandalia, Ohio.

For months, former President Donald Trump has been distancing himself from Project 2025. The plan is a set of conservative policy proposals for a future Republican administration put out by the Heritage Foundation.

But recently it came to light that Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, has written a forward to a new book by Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts. Meantime, CNN has obtained a video of the co-author of Project 2025 telling undercover climate activists that he is secretly laying the groundwork for a Trump administration.

Could these latest findings complicate Trump’s campaign messaging? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss with political science experts who are following the race.

Guests:

  • Mack Mariani, Ph.D., professor of political science, Xavier University
  • Anne Whitesell, Ph.D., assistant professor, Miami University Department of Political Science

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionJD VanceDonald Trump
Stay Connected