One former vice president, John Nance Garner, famously dismissed the office as “not worth a bucket of warm spit” —although he may not have been so polite. And it’s not far off from former President Donald Trump’s recent assessment.

But tonight, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will speak. Will it have any impact on her campaign?

University of Dayton Associate Professor Christopher Devine co-authored the book “Do Running Mates Matter,” which came out during the last presidential election cycle. On Cincinnati Edition, we ask him what that question means this time around.

Guests:

Christopher Devine, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Dayton

Robert Alexander, Ph.D., professor of political Science and founding director of the Democracy and Public Policy Research Network, Bowling Green State University

