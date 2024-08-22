Tips for living and shopping more sustainably

The vast majority of the plastic waste the U.S. produces ends up in landfills. And our landfills are also heaped with unwanted clothes, toys and a plethora of items we purchased new but soon had no use for. How do we live more sustainably when the lure of packaged products and fast fashion greets us every time we enter a store or log in to a website?

On Cincinnati Edition, we get tips from pros who have been shopping, living and operating businesses that promote a sustainable lifestyle.

Guests:

Ashley Cook, co-owner, Casablanca Vintage

Kristiana Derr, manager, Turner Farm Community Gardens

Alex Heppner, co-owner, Lierer’s Market

Lierer's Market is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

