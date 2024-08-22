Tips for living and shopping more sustainably
The vast majority of the plastic waste the U.S. produces ends up in landfills. And our landfills are also heaped with unwanted clothes, toys and a plethora of items we purchased new but soon had no use for. How do we live more sustainably when the lure of packaged products and fast fashion greets us every time we enter a store or log in to a website?
On Cincinnati Edition, we get tips from pros who have been shopping, living and operating businesses that promote a sustainable lifestyle.
Guests:
- Ashley Cook, co-owner, Casablanca Vintage
- Kristiana Derr, manager, Turner Farm Community Gardens
- Alex Heppner, co-owner, Lierer’s Market
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.