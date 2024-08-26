Youth boxing program wants to move to Elmwood Place. Will the village allow it?

For decades, Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth has offered after-school programming and free Olympic-style amateur boxing training.

And for the last 10 years or so, the program has been based in the Cincinnati Recreation Center in Over-the-Rhine.

Now the organization is looking to move — possibly to a vacant elementary school in Elmwood Place. But Elmwood Place village officials have voiced concerns.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the proposed move and why St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools supports it.

Note: Cincinnati Edition issued repeated invitations to Elmwood Village officials to be part of the conversation but got no response.

Guests:

Christina LaRosa, executive director, Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth

Linda Radtke, school board president, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools

Mimi Webb, superintendent, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools

