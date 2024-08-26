© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Youth boxing program wants to move to Elmwood Place. Will the village allow it?

Published August 26, 2024 at 4:01 AM EDT
A smiling child with pink boxing gloves.
Courtesy of Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth
A young participant at Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth.

For decades, Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth has offered after-school programming and free Olympic-style amateur boxing training.

And for the last 10 years or so, the program has been based in the Cincinnati Recreation Center in Over-the-Rhine.

Now the organization is looking to move — possibly to a vacant elementary school in Elmwood Place. But Elmwood Place village officials have voiced concerns.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the proposed move and why St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools supports it.

Note: Cincinnati Edition issued repeated invitations to Elmwood Village officials to be part of the conversation but got no response.

Guests:

  • Christina LaRosa, executive director, Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth
  • Linda Radtke, school board president, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools
  • Mimi Webb, superintendent, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
