Youth boxing program wants to move to Elmwood Place. Will the village allow it?
For decades, Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth has offered after-school programming and free Olympic-style amateur boxing training.
And for the last 10 years or so, the program has been based in the Cincinnati Recreation Center in Over-the-Rhine.
Now the organization is looking to move — possibly to a vacant elementary school in Elmwood Place. But Elmwood Place village officials have voiced concerns.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the proposed move and why St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools supports it.
Note: Cincinnati Edition issued repeated invitations to Elmwood Village officials to be part of the conversation but got no response.
Guests:
- Christina LaRosa, executive director, Cincinnati Golden Gloves for Youth
- Linda Radtke, school board president, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools
- Mimi Webb, superintendent, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools
