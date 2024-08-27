How Ozempic is changing the snack food industry
GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic are dramatically changing people’s relationships with the foods they eat. Patients are finding they are eating less and craving less snack foods — and that’s changing their shopping habits.
This has left the food and beverage industry strategizing new ways to market to the Ozempic crowd. Nestlé is planning a GLP-1-friendly frozen-food line. Meanwhile, Danone and Coca-Cola are marketing high-protein, low-sugar products, also meant to appeal to GLP-1 users.
But are protein-infused packaged products really healthy for GLP-1 patients? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how the Ozempic craze has changed consumer habits and how the industry is responding.
Guests:
- Martha Belury, Ph.D., professor and chair, Ohio State University Department of Food Science and Technology
- Susan McElroy, MD, professor, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Neuroscience
- Jennifer Wittwer, MD, endocrinologist, The Christ Hospital Health Network
