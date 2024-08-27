What is involved with MDMA-assisted therapy?
Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration declined to approve MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Concerns over the clinical research and questions about whether the benefits outweighed the risks factored into the decision.
But along with the FDA’s rejection of MDMA therapy, there have been allegations of “unethical conduct,” including sexual abuse on the part of an unlicensed therapist at one of the trial sites. The allegations have raised questions about the therapy component of the treatment and a practice known as “nurturing touch.”
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the FDA decision, what it means for patients and research locally, and examine what is involved with MDMA-assisted therapy.
Guest:
- Stephen Rush, MD, associate professor of clinical psychiatry, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine
