Local para athletes discuss training and competing on the world stage

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games started this week and continue through Sunday, Sept. 8. The world will be watching Team U.S.A. athletes in sports including para-cycling, para-swimming and wheelchair basketball, where the U.S. team has won gold medals in the last two Paralympic Games.

Jacob Counts competed with Team U.S.A. in wheelchair basketball in 2008. On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with him and an adaptive sports coach about training and competing as a para-athlete.

Guests:

Jacob Counts, U.S. Paralympian for the 2008 wheelchair basketball team

Zack Sikora, lead coach and mentor for wheelchair and adaptive tennis, Cincinnati Tennis Foundation

