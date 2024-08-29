Local para athletes discuss training and competing on the world stage
The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games started this week and continue through Sunday, Sept. 8. The world will be watching Team U.S.A. athletes in sports including para-cycling, para-swimming and wheelchair basketball, where the U.S. team has won gold medals in the last two Paralympic Games.
Jacob Counts competed with Team U.S.A. in wheelchair basketball in 2008. On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with him and an adaptive sports coach about training and competing as a para-athlete.
Guests:
- Jacob Counts, U.S. Paralympian for the 2008 wheelchair basketball team
- Zack Sikora, lead coach and mentor for wheelchair and adaptive tennis, Cincinnati Tennis Foundation
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.