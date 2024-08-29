Checking in on progress to restore one of Cincinnati's historic Black cemeteries

Abolitionists, suffragists and underground railroad conductors are buried in one of the oldest Black cemeteries in Ohio. But the United American Cemetery in Madisonville is in bad need of repair. Now, a federal grant from the National Park Service will help with restoration efforts.

Members of the Union Baptist Church have been working tirelessly to research and document the lives of those buried in United American Cemetery and Union Baptist Cemetery, both historic sites owned by the church.

The grant will help with a major restoration project over the next three years. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the history of two cemeteries and the work of Union Baptist Church to preserve their legacy.

Guests:

Louise Stevenson, communication coordinator and grant committee leader, Union Baptist Church

Jenny Wohlfarth, vice president, Society of Professional Journalists Greater Cincinnati Pro Chapter, professor, University of Cincinnati Department of Journalism

