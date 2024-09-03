Are community colleges still a pathway to a 4-year degree?

Community colleges are often thought of as an affordable, cost-saving option for students seeking a bachelor’s degree. But according to data released by the U.S. Department of Education , only 13% of community college students earn a bachelor’s degree from a traditional, four-year institution within eight years.

Many factors can create delays for students, including complicated credit transfer processes that cost students more time and money. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the challenges and learn how a local partnership is working to ease the credit transfer process for students seeking a bachelor’s degree.

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Guests:



Jack Miner, vice provost for enrollment management, University of Cincinnati

Robbin Hoopes, provost, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College

Lauren Schudde, associate professor, Department of Educational Leadership and Policy, The University of Texas at Austin

John Fink, senior research associate and program lead, Community College Research Center

