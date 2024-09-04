When medical cannabis becomes legal in Kentucky, where will it be sold?

Medical marijuana will be legal in Kentucky starting in January.

But where will patients be able to buy it?

Elected officials in communities across the Commonwealth have been deciding whether to allow medical cannabis businesses within their borders, forbid them, or leave it up to voters to decide.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss how the process works and hear how elected officials in Northern Kentucky are approaching the issue.

Guests:

Ron Washington, mayor pro-tem and Covington City commissioner

Mel Carroll, Florence City Council member

Sharmili Reddy, executive director, Planning and Development Services of Kenton County

Ways to listen to this show: