Education
Cincinnati Edition

Exploring positive approaches to chronic absenteeism

Published September 5, 2024 at 4:01 AM EDT
rows of empty school desks
Mche Lee
/
Unsplash

The 2022 school year saw a spike in chronic absenteeism nationwide. In Ohio, the rate jumped to 30%. How are district leaders and elected officials addressing attendance in the 2024-25 school year, and what approaches have proven effective?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to a leader with Cincinnati Public Schools and with researchers about what is behind chronic absenteeism, how it affects not just students but teachers, and about positive behavioral interventions and supports.

Guests:

  • Monisha House, director of positive school culture, Cincinnati Public Schools
  • Anthony James, Ph.D., professor and interim department chair, Miami University Department of Family Science & Social Work
  • Jessica Poiner, senior education policy analyst, Fordham Institute

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
