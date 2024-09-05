Exploring positive approaches to chronic absenteeism

The 2022 school year saw a spike in chronic absenteeism nationwide. In Ohio, the rate jumped to 30%. How are district leaders and elected officials addressing attendance in the 2024-25 school year, and what approaches have proven effective?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to a leader with Cincinnati Public Schools and with researchers about what is behind chronic absenteeism, how it affects not just students but teachers, and about positive behavioral interventions and supports.

Guests:

Monisha House, director of positive school culture, Cincinnati Public Schools

Anthony James, Ph.D., professor and interim department chair, Miami University Department of Family Science & Social Work

Jessica Poiner, senior education policy analyst, Fordham Institute

