Exploring positive approaches to chronic absenteeism
The 2022 school year saw a spike in chronic absenteeism nationwide. In Ohio, the rate jumped to 30%. How are district leaders and elected officials addressing attendance in the 2024-25 school year, and what approaches have proven effective?
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to a leader with Cincinnati Public Schools and with researchers about what is behind chronic absenteeism, how it affects not just students but teachers, and about positive behavioral interventions and supports.
Guests:
- Monisha House, director of positive school culture, Cincinnati Public Schools
- Anthony James, Ph.D., professor and interim department chair, Miami University Department of Family Science & Social Work
- Jessica Poiner, senior education policy analyst, Fordham Institute
