A preview of 'Troublesome Rising: An Evening of Art and Activism'

The Eastern Kentucky floods of 2022 claimed dozens of lives, devastated homes and the damage is still impacting the region. A new anthology, “Troublesome Rising: A Thousand-Year Flood in Eastern Kentucky,” explores how flooding has historically impacted the Appalachian community and celebrates the strength and resilience of its members.

The Southgate House Revival in Newport will celebrate the release of the book with an evening of performances Sept. 7. "Troublesome Rising: An Evening of Art & Activism" will feature readings by Pauletta Hansel and others, as well as live music.

Guests:



Pauletta Hansel, Cincinnati’s first Poet Laureate

Melissa Helton, literary arts director, Hindman Settlement School

Wesley Bryant, member, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth

Ways to listen to this show: