Inflation is cooling, but the campaign trail is heating up

The annual inflation rate is going down, according to recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But when will consumers see decreases in prices?

There are many economic factors contributing to high prices, and both presidential candidates have shared their plans to lower costs for American consumers if elected.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the presidential candidates’ plans to boost the economy and strategies to budget during times of inflation.

Guests:



David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati

Nam Vu, Ph.D., associate professor of economics, Miami University

Janet Harrah, executive director of outreach and senior director, Center for Economic Analysis and Development, Northern Kentucky University

The University of Cincinnati and Miami University are financial supporters of Cincinnati Public Radio.

