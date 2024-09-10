How can airports be more inclusive for people with invisible disabilities?

The hustle and bustle of airports can be challenging to navigate for many travelers, especially for people with invisible disabilities.

More airports have become more inclusive for neurodivergent travelers, and many have implemented programs and resources to assist them, including trained staff and floor plans that accommodate sensory rooms.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about traveling with invisible disabilities, how airports can become more inclusive and how families can help prepare their loved ones for travel.

Guests:



Linda Williams, Ph.D., CEO, Invisible Disability Project

Kara Ayers, Ph.D., co-founder, the Disabled Parenting Project, associate director, Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, University of Cincinnati

Adam Kressler, Vice President of Customer Experience, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

