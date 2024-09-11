What message swayed local voters in last night's debate?

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris had never met face-to-face before last night on the debate stage in Philadelphia. The candidates traded jabs on the economy, reproductive rights and immigration.

The former president sought to define Harris and tie her to the Biden administration. And the vice president sought to distinguish herself as a former prosecutor against her opponent’s ongoing legal battles.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what messages are resonating with local voters and what those who are still undecided took away from the debate.

Guests:

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

Anne Whitesell, Ph.D., assistant professor, Miami University Department of Political Science

Stephen Voss, Ph.D., associate professor, University of Kentucky

Ways to listen to this show: