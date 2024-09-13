Bomb threats in Springfield, what we learned from Climate Solutions Week, plus more top stories

The city of Springfield, Ohio, was in the news again, days after the presidential debate. This time, it was because a bomb threat led to the evacuation of “multiple facilities” including City Hall. The threat comes in a week when Republican officials, including former President Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, have made false claims involving Haitian immigrants in town.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the ripple effects of this false information and the very real strain the city faces that led Gov. Mike DeWine to call in aid for Springfield.

Plus, during NPR’s Climate Solutions Week we ask our local reporters what they have learned about the environment.

