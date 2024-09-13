Bomb threats in Springfield, what we learned from Climate Solutions Week, plus more top stories
The city of Springfield, Ohio, was in the news again, days after the presidential debate. This time, it was because a bomb threat led to the evacuation of “multiple facilities” including City Hall. The threat comes in a week when Republican officials, including former President Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, have made false claims involving Haitian immigrants in town.
On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the ripple effects of this false information and the very real strain the city faces that led Gov. Mike DeWine to call in aid for Springfield.
Plus, during NPR’s Climate Solutions Week we ask our local reporters what they have learned about the environment.
Guests:
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Pubic Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Andrew Tobias, politics reporter, Cleveland.com
- Jake Zuckerman, reporter, Cleveland.com
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Isabel Nissley, environment reporter, WVXU
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.