From cells to sales: Old Queensgate jail now houses space for artists, entrepreneurs

An old jail in Cincinnati’s Queensgate neighborhood has been reborn into affordable office spaces for artists, small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Called LinnCinnati, the development is located in the former Queensgate Correctional Facility.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll hear what it took to transform the space, what it means for the people renting space there and why it’s important for the neighborhood.

Guests:

Tony Lipps, artist, Tony Lipps Art

Alek Lucke, building representative, Arrand Real Estate

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

