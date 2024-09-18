Is slouching really that bad for you?
“Sit up straight! Slouching is bad for your back!”
Many generations of Americans have not-so-fond memories of parents, grandparents or teachers reminding them to sit or stand up straight, because having good posture is beneficial for our appearance and our health. But is this long-held truth actually a myth?
In author and historian Beth Linker’s new book, "Slouch: Posture Panic in Modern America," Linker traces the origins of America’s “posture panic” and shares why we can all finally relax.
Guests:
- Beth Linker, Ph.D., professor, Department of History and Sociology of Science, University of Pennsylvania, and author of “Slouch: Posture Panic in Modern America”
- Katherine Sorrels, Ph.D., Professor of History, University of Cincinnati
