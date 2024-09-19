Election officials answer your questions about voting in Ohio in November's election

There’s still time to register to vote in Ohio before the 2024 presidential election.

The deadline to register is Oct. 7, and Ohio residents over the age of 18 can register to vote online, by mail or in person.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll answer your questions about voting in the Nov. 5 general election and discuss what kind of identification you’ll need to vote in person, when early voting begins, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot. We’ll also talk about election observers and their role on Election Day.

Guests:

Sherry Poland, director of elections, Hamilton County Board of Elections

Alex Linser, deputy director of elections, Hamilton County Board of Elections

