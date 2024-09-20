Issue 1 supporters say voters are being hoodwinked, Paycor's wish list, plus more top stories

The Republican-dominated Ohio Ballot Board has made tweaks to the language voters will see on an amendment that would change redistricting. Supporters of Issue 1 say this change was made to “hoodwink voters.” We’ll discuss what voters will be deciding on Issue 1, and the arguments over the new ballot language.

Then, we’re getting a first glimpse at the vision for a renovated Bengals stadium with a price tag of $1.25 billion. There’s still a hitch: a new lease.

Plus, Cincinnati’s investment fund from the sale of the railway has grown. Meanwhile, when it comes to Cincinnati population, growth isn’t guaranteed.

The weekly news review.

