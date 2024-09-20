© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Issue 1 supporters say voters are being hoodwinked, Paycor's wish list, plus more top stories

Published September 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

The Republican-dominated Ohio Ballot Board has made tweaks to the language voters will see on an amendment that would change redistricting. Supporters of Issue 1 say this change was made to “hoodwink voters.” We’ll discuss what voters will be deciding on Issue 1, and the arguments over the new ballot language.

Then, we’re getting a first glimpse at the vision for a renovated Bengals stadium with a price tag of $1.25 billion. There’s still a hitch: a new lease.

Plus, Cincinnati’s investment fund from the sale of the railway has grown. Meanwhile, when it comes to Cincinnati population, growth isn’t guaranteed.

The weekly news review.

Guests:

 
Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
