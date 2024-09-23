Can the city and neighbors reach an agreement on parking in Over-the-Rhine?

Cincinnati City Council could vote this week on a plan to address the limited availability of parking in the northern area of Over-the-Rhine. Neighbors, employees and visitors around the Findlay Market area are circling the block looking for spaces, particularly on the weekends.

A plan introduced by the city looks to add flex parking, which would allow visitors to park in residential areas during certain hours. But the proposal faces opposition by some residents in the neighborhood.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss details of the plan, what the Over-the-Rhine Community Council would like to see, and how parking has affected business owners and their employees.

Guests:

Dan Bower, deputy director, City of Cincinnati Department of Community & Economic Development

Alexis Marsh, co-chair, Over-the-Rhine Community Council Quality of Life Committee

Toncia Chavez, owner, ETC Produce

