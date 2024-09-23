Hostility toward public officials is on the rise. What can be done?

Public officials have always anticipated push back from constituents who may not agree with their policies. However, according to a report from the Brennan Center for Justice, state and local public officials have faced increased threats and intimidation since the 2020 election that far surpass the normal heckling.

The tone of this year’s presidential election has seen two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump, as well as increasingly hostile rhetoric toward women in public office .

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the factors causing the increase, speak with local female leaders about their experiences, and learn how they support and encourage future female public servants.

Guests:



Jan-Michele Kearney, vice mayor, city of Cincinnati

Brittney Kreimer, Golf Manor Village Council member

Ways to listen to this show:

