Are teen 'just say no' campaigns effective?

For decades, schools have used addiction prevention programs to urge children to “just say no” to drugs, in an effort to reduce and prevent deadly teen overdoses. But U.S. teens continue to die from drug overdoses .

This month the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission announced its new three-year drug prevention initiative , funded by grants from the state’s opioid settlement fund for prevention, enforcement, treatment and recovery efforts. How will this program be different from existing drug prevention programs?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about the new program, which drug-prevention programs work and how those campaigns can be more effective.

Chris Evans, executive director, Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission

LaTrice Montgomery, Ph.D., adjunct associate professor, University of Cincinnati

Melissa Patrick, reporter and editor, Kentucky Health News

