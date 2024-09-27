Haitian group files charges against Trump, styrene leak evacuation, plus more top stories

A Haitian nonprofit leader is pursuing criminal charges against the top of the Republican ticket. The group representing Haitians in Springfield says former President Donald Trump and his VP, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, made false and racist statements that resulted in bomb threats. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the response from the Trump campaign.

Then, a hazardous chemical leak from a railcar forces neighbors to evacuate near Whitewater Township, Cleves and Hooven. Families have returned to their homes but now a class-action lawsuit has been filed against the railroad and the company tied to the leak.

Plus, Cincinnati City Council will soon have a vacancy to fill. Council member Reggie Harris is taking a position in the Biden administration. His message for the next in line at City Hall.

And, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge makes an unscheduled appearance at a Cincinnati Public Schools board meeting. Her criticism to school leaders.

Music: Dialtone 11 by Blue Dot Sessions

Guests:

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Isabel Nissely, environment reporter, WVXU

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

