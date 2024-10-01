Some immigrant and refugee stories you don't hear on cable news

Immigration has become one of the most talked-about issues in this year’s presidential race.

But the experiences of people who come to the U.S. as immigrants and refugees aren’t always part of the discussion.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll hear from a refugee and two immigrants about why their families came to the U.S. and the struggles they have overcome to succeed here.

Their stories are part of a pair of exhibits called “More than Meets the Eye” that are part of the 2024 FotoFocus Biennial. Photos that are special to each of them can be found on the Purple People Bridge though Nov. 3 with a link to an audio clip that explains their story.

Guests:

Mary Johnson, board chair, Downtown Middletown Inc.

Wilson Mejia, resettlement director, Kentucky Refugee Ministries

Sandra Oñate, medical interpreter

Ways to listen to this show: