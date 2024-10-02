A new Metro route connects West Siders to hospitals, grocery stores and more

When brand new Metro bus Route 36 got up and running, Kimmi Thomas was one of the first passengers. The new route cut her travel time to Cincinnati Children’s in half when she went to see her newborn daughter in the NICU.

Now route 36 is connecting people of the West Side with hospitals, jobs, groceries and more. Cincinnati Metro says the route is carrying about 1,100 riders per weekday.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss this new transportation option and what it means for neighbors on the West Side.

Guests:

Kimmi Thomas, mother, president, Lower Price Hill Community Council

Robert Kahn, MD, vice president health equity strategy, Cincinnati Children’s

Mark Samaan, short range planning manager, Cincinnati Metro

