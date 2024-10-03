The life and work of 'America's forgotten radical' Frances Wright

Harriet Tubman, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony are some of the most recognizable female social reformers in American history. Yet many of them were inspired by a lesser-known pioneer of women’s rights.

A new podcast, Frances Wright: America’s Forgotten Radical, delves into the life and work of author and speaker Frances “Fanny” Wright. Wright is credited as the first woman lecturer in the United States, speaking against slavery and for women’s rights. Her views were radical for her era; however, Wright captured the attention of audiences and activists with her “overwhelming eloquence” as a public speaker.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about Frances Wright and how she used persuasive speech to inspire activism and change.

Guests:



Tristra Yeager, Ph.D., author, co-host of Frances Wright: America’s Forgotten Radical podcast

Eleanor Rust, Ph.D., historian, co-host of Frances Wright: America’s Forgotten Radical podcast

