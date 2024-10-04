Unsealed records on ex-AG Cameron, remembering the Hit King, plus more top stories

Unsealed documents show that former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron investigated two physicians who provided abortion care in the state. The physicians fought against disclosing their personal employment records, and a legal battle ensued. On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with reporters with the Kentucky Lantern who sued to unseal the documents in this case.

Plus, Cincinnati Public School leaders and community members are looking for solutions to recent violent incidents involving students at bus stops.

And we remember baseball legend Pete Rose and a legacy complicated by scandal.

Guests:

Tom Loftus, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

Jamie Lucke, editor in chief, Kentucky Lantern

Cameron Knight, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

John Erardi, Cincinnati Reds historian, former reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Enquirer

Ways to listen to this show: