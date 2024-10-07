Candidates Melissa Powers and Connie Pillich speak about prosecutor's race
Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers was appointed to the office in 2023, after long-time Prosecutor Joe Deters joined the Ohio Supreme Court. Now the incumbent Republican is asking voters to choose her to continue to lead the office as she faces a high-profile Democratic challenger, former Ohio Rep. Connie Pillich.
We talk to both candidates in recorded interviews on Cincinnati Edition. Then we fact check the interviews with University of Cincinnati Political Science Professor David Niven, Ph.D.
The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.