Candidates Melissa Powers and Connie Pillich speak about prosecutor's race

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers was appointed to the office in 2023, after long-time Prosecutor Joe Deters joined the Ohio Supreme Court. Now the incumbent Republican is asking voters to choose her to continue to lead the office as she faces a high-profile Democratic challenger, former Ohio Rep. Connie Pillich.

We talk to both candidates in recorded interviews on Cincinnati Edition. Then we fact check the interviews with University of Cincinnati Political Science Professor David Niven, Ph.D.

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show: