© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Check out our 2024 voter guide for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana >>
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Indiana's governor’s race is closer than expected

Published October 9, 2024 at 4:01 AM EDT
a man stands at a podium speaking while a woman also at another podium listens
Darron Cummings
/
AP
Republican candidate Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., left, speaks next to Democrat candidate Jennifer McCormick during a debate for Indiana governor at WISH-TV, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Indianapolis.

The Indiana governor’s race was initially considered by election observers to be an easy win for state Republicans. However, in recent weeks, political winds have shifted, projecting a tighter race between Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Democratic candidate Jennifer McCormick.

Recent polls and analysis suggest a much closer race after two gubernatorial debates and a series of missteps drew negative press for Braun’s campaign. Could this year’s election upend Indiana Republicans' 20-year-long hold of the governor’s office?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with state reporters about the Indiana governor’s race, discuss the candidates and what recent factors made this an election to watch.

Guests:

  • Brandon Smith, Statehouse Bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting
  • Niki Kelly, editor-in-chief, Indiana Capital Chronicle
  • Kaitlin Lange, politics editor, Indianapolis Star

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionIndiana2024 general electionMike BraunJennifer McCormick
Stay Connected