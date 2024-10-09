Indiana's governor’s race is closer than expected

The Indiana governor’s race was initially considered by election observers to be an easy win for state Republicans. However, in recent weeks, political winds have shifted, projecting a tighter race between Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Democratic candidate Jennifer McCormick.

Recent polls and analysis suggest a much closer race after two gubernatorial debates and a series of missteps drew negative press for Braun’s campaign. Could this year’s election upend Indiana Republicans' 20-year-long hold of the governor’s office?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with state reporters about the Indiana governor’s race, discuss the candidates and what recent factors made this an election to watch.

Guests:



Brandon Smith, Statehouse Bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Niki Kelly, editor-in-chief, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Kaitlin Lange, politics editor, Indianapolis Star

